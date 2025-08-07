Raiders might catch huge break in Week 2 after brutal Chargers update

The Las Vegas Raiders have largely struggled while facing off against the Los Angeles Chargers in recent years. Outside of a 63-21 victory on Thursday Night Football in 2023 against backup quarterback Easton Stick, the team is 2-5 against the Chargers in the last four seasons.

With a Monday Night Football matchup looming in Week 2 of this season, the game will be an early test of just how much the Raiders improved. Los Angeles made several strong moves this offseason as well, and they locked down players like star left tackle Rashawn Slater with an extension.

Unfortunately, Slater went down with an injury during Thursday's training camp practice. Los Angeles' training staff had to bring out the cart for him, and while nothing is official, Slater reportedly threw his helmet in frustration, and his teammates heavily consoled him.

Chargers' Rashawn Slater suffers potentially season-ending injury

The fear is that Slater tore his ACL, but regardless of the injury's severity, his status for the Week 2 matchup against Las Vegas is now in peril. While injuries are always a brutal blow to the player, team and fan base, they are a part of football, and the Raiders have a chance to benefit from this bad news.

Los Angeles will have to reshuffle its offensive line now, with second-year player Joe Alt likely moving to left tackle. This means that former third-round pick Trey Pipkins III, who played right guard last year but is listed as the backup swing tackle, will likely move to right tackle.

Given that Maxx Crosby typically lines up across from the right tackle, this is a prime opportunity for the six-year veteran to wreak havoc. A big performance in a primetime game can both help the team's chances of winning and bolster his case for an NFL award later in the season.

The Chargers' interior offensive line already has several question marks and places for the Raiders' defense to take advantage. But the loss of Slater, one of the league's best offensive tackles, is a devastating blow for Las Vegas' AFC West rival.

Slater just signed a four-year deal worth up to $114 million. His $28.5 million per year contract made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history in terms of average annual salary. This came on the heels of yet another Pro Bowl campaign in 2024.

Raider Nation does not want to see an opposing player suffer an injury like this and alter the course of the Chargers' season. But they have to put somebody out there to replace him, and the Raiders should be able to take advantage of their rivals losing one of the league's best.

