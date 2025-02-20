Raiders' most pressing offseason question revealed

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll are going to have some big questions to answer this offseason. However, the biggest one is obvious.

Fox Sports NFL insider Ralph Vacchiano put together a list of the biggest questions for every NFL team and he asked, "Which veteran quarterback will [the Raiders] sign?"

"The Raiders actually might have a shot at finding their Quarterback of the Future with the sixth pick in the draft, but neither new co-owner Tom Brady nor his new coach, the 73-year-old Pete Carroll, want to be involved in a rebuilding project," Vacchiano wrote. "So they will be in the market for a veteran starter to be, at the very least, a bridge to what comes next. The good news is they have a ton of cap space ($92.5 million per OverTheCap.com) to get whoever they want. They could think longer term with Sam Darnold, or something shorter with Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers. With the money they have to spend and the attraction of playing for Carroll and for a team owned by Brady should land them whichever one they choose."

The Raiders very well could draft a quarterback in the first round this year. Many mock drafts have Colorado's Shedeur Sanders falling to them at No. 6. Regardless, they'll likely sign a veteran just for some security in case things don't work out in the draft.

If they do want to go all-in on Sanders, a cheaper option like Wilson could make sense. He's easy to bench if Sanders is better. Darnold will be too expensive and Rodgers isn't going to want to be on the bench.

It's tricky because the Raiders need a veteran quarterback they can win some games with but also one who won't throw a fit if they get benched for a rookie.