Raiders’ most underrated building block from Week 6 is impossible to ignore

The Las Vegas Raiders took down the Tennessee Titans in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season by a score of 20-10. While it was not the most convincing win of all time, the victory snapped Las Vegas' four-game losing streak and helped them crawl out of the very bottom of the league's perception.

There were some obvious standout performances, like Devin White, Maxx Crosby and Jonah Laulu for the defense, and Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker put together strong showings for the offense. Outside of these players, however, there were still a handful of issues plaguing the team.

One of them was the offensive line, as Geno Smith was sacked two times officially, but if not for penalties, he would have been brought down five times. The rushing attack only averaged 2.1 yards per rush on 32 carries as well, so it was a tough all-around outing for the group.

DJ Glaze was lone bright spot on Raiders' offensive line vs. Titans

Over the last few weeks, the offensive line had been improving, as they kept Smith upright in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, and they fared relatively well against the Indianapolis Colts, despite Smith holding onto the ball too long and taking four sacks last week.

The running game also got kick-started, as Ashton Jeany and Co. totaled 346 yards on the ground and a touchdown during the last two matchups. So, their taking a step back in Week 6 against the Titans was disappointing, as the running game totaled just 68 yards.

Most of the attention when this happens goes to a fan favorite like Jackson Powers-Johnson or Kolton Miller's replacement, Stone Forsythe. But the most notable performance from the Tennessee game was actually DJ Glaze, who was an underrated building block with his strong outing.

Glaze's Pro Football Focus grade of 57.5 was not all too impressive, but he played 29 pass-blocking snaps and pitched a shutout on Sunday: no pressures, no hurries, no quarterback hits and no sacks. He was the only player on the offensive line to do so.

Plus, as the Raiders' rushing attack struggled to the tune of just 2.1 yards per carry, the offense ran off the right tackle, where Glaze plays, twice for 14 yards, which is 7.0 yards per carry. Powers-Johnson struggled alongside him at guard, but Glaze still held up well against a strong Titans front.

The second-year player has been a bit up and down this season, so it was great to see him put together a solid performance despite the offensive line crumbling a bit around him. This is a crucial building block, as the group needs an anchor without Miller, and they need Glaze to bring his best against yet another strong front in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.