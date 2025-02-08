Raiders move on from 2 key executives

It appears that new Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek isn't against keeping some front office executives from the previous regime. Notably, it looks like assistant general manager Champ Kelly will keep his job for another year.

However, not every executive is so lucky. According to The Athletic's Tashan Reed, the Raiders have fired senior director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and senior national scout Dujuan Daniels. Wooden was a Tom Telesco hire as they were together with the Los Angeles Chargers but Daniels had previously spent five years with the Raiders and was first brought on by Mike Mayock.

The #Raiders let go of senior director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and senior national scout Dujuan Daniels, per sources. Wooden joined the staff in 2024 under former GM Tom Telesco. Daniels had been with the franchise since 2019. GM John Spytek is reconfiguring things. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) February 7, 2025

A front office shake-up shouldn't be a surprise. Spytek has been working in NFL front offices for a very long time and has made a lot of connections. It makes sense why he'd want to bring in more of his own guys.

Now, he'll likely still keep plenty of people on. It's difficult to shake things up too much before the draft. After the 2025 NFL Draft is over, there may be an even bigger shake-up.

Spytek is going to be given whatever he needs to be successful, especially considering his relationship with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Las Vegas has been among the worst drafting teams in the NFL for years.

It might be time for some large-scale changes. Daniels was a national scout for the Raiders as they made some egregious draft picks. It's not fair to suggest that was his fault but it's clear the team has scouting issues.