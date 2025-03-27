Raiders named among best fits for Travis Hunter: How can they make that happen?

Two of the biggest needs remaining for the Las Vegas Raiders are at cornerback and wide receiver. The team hasn't done much to address the positions in free agency so the plan is likely to try and upgrade in the draft.

The problem facing them is that there may not be a wide receiver or a cornerback worth using the No. 6 pick. Colorado hybrid star Travis Hunter would be a great fit but he's likely not going to slip that far.

However, if he did, the Raiders would have to jump for joy. Hunter has the chance to be an elite shutdown cornerback at the NFL level while also possibly taking snaps at wide receiver. Though it's a long shot they can get him, Bleacher Report named the Raiders as one of the two best fits for Hunter.

"Frankly, Hunter is an excellent fit on approximately 32 teams—he’s the kind of unique talent every team should covet," Gary Davenport wrote. "But pairing Hunter with Malik Nabers in New York would give the Giants a potent duo of young pass-catchers, while the Raiders need both help in the secondary and a wide receiver capable of stretching the field.

"It’s entirely possible though that Hunter will be off the board by the time the Giants pick at No. 3 overall."

Hunter is good enough to where the Raiders may even want to consider trading up for him. He needs to go to a team with a creative coaching staff and the Raiders have that with Chip Kelly at offensive coordinator and Patrick Graham at defensive coordinator.

It's hard to see Hunter playing wide receiver and cornerback full-time, especially as a rookie, but Kelly would definitely be able to cook up some packages for him. If there's a chance to trade up for him and the price isn't too steep, the Raiders have to consider it.