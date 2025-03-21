Raiders named as a surprise playoff team in 2025

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't made too many notable player additions this offseason outside of the trade for quarterback Geno Smith but it's hard to argue against the notion that they're vastly improved. A big reason for that is head coach Pete Carroll.

The Raiders are replacing the least experienced head coach in the NFL with the most experienced. Not only has Carroll coached a lot of years but most of those years have featured winning more games than he's lost.

He has had a losing record just once since 2012. While the Raiders roster isn't the same place the Seahawks' roster was for much of Carroll's tenure, there are still some good pieces in place. Though the Raiders might still be a year away from even thinking about a Super Bowl, Eric Williams of Fox Sports believes that they could be a surprise playoff team in 2025.

"Offensively, Raheem Mostert is a good fit for what Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly want to accomplish in the running game," Williams wrote. "However, the Raiders could still use a field-stretching receiver on the perimeter and another home-run threat at running back. Ashton Jeanty anyone?

"The Raiders have not won the AFC West since 2002 and have reached the playoffs just twice in the past decade, but with 73-year-old Carroll's relentless optimism and team-building, Las Vegas is on track to change that in 2025. "

Going from 4-13 one season to making the playoffs the next would certainly be a big leap. That said, Dan Quinn took a 4-13 Washington Commanders team and turned them into a 12-5 team that won two playoff games.

What they did was upgraded at quarterback, head coach and hired a creative offensive coordinator. That's exactly what the Raiders did this offseason. Las Vegas still needs to nail the draft but if they do, 10 wins isn't out of the question, especially since they'll have a last-place schedule.