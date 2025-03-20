Raiders named best fit for former rival WR

The Las Vegas Raiders have been relatively quiet in free agency this year but they still have some very big needs. One of the biggest needs is at wide receiver.

Jakobi Meyers is very good but he's better-suited to be a No. 2 option. Tight end Brock Bowers is the likely No. 1 option for the passing offense but the team still needs a wide receiver who can make plays.

This year's draft class is somewhat weak at the position but there are good options available in free agency. A Tyler Lockett signing seems like a matter of time but he's not a No. 1 option at this point in his career. Even in his prime, he wasn't the top option for Pete Carroll's Seattle Seahawks.

Though Keenan Allen is getting a bit long in the tooth, Nick Shook of NFL.com believes he's the perfect fit for the Raiders.

"When I watched the Raiders scrape together a few wins late last season, I was constantly reminded of how physically small their receiving corps was, with ﻿﻿Tre Tucker﻿﻿ and DJ Turner, both 5-foot-9, contributing a fair amount," Shook wrote. "Yes, they do have 2024 receiving leader ﻿﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿﻿, who is 6-2, in the fold already, but with Turner hitting the market, why not bring another taller target in to help ﻿﻿Geno Smith﻿﻿? The 6-2 Allen knows the AFC West quite well, thanks to the many years spent with the Chargers. By the end of last season, Las Vegas felt like an afterthought, but by hiring Pete Carroll and acquiring Smith, the Raiders quickly shifted their identity and now appear focused on climbing up the NFL ladder, with a group of veterans leading the way. Adding Allen to the mix will be fun, I promise."

Allen knows the Raiders well from his time with the Los Angeles Chargers so it'd be an interesting addition. That said, the team would likely still need to explore potential WR1 options.