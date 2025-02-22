Raiders named 'best fit' in free agency for two Vikings Pro Bowlers

It is no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders need help at multiple key positions going into next season.

Luckily, the team has an abundance of tools at their disposal to right the ship this offseason, including a new head coach and general manager tandem, the No. 6 pick in the draft, and a projected $95 million in cap space available.

While the team has a young stud at cornerback under contract for next season in Jakorian Bennett, Nate Hobbs is a free agent and many feel that the team could move on from Jack Jones as well now that Antonio Pierce is gone.

If one or either of those scenarios plays out, the team will need a surefire starter at the position, and ESPN's Matt Bowen recently wrote that Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. could be a great fit for the Raiders.

"The Raiders need more ball hawks in the secondary, and they could lose safeties Tre'Von Moehrig and Marcus Epps and slot corner Nate Hobbs to free agency," wrote Bowen. "He's a clear upgrade for a defense that finished with only 10 interceptions in 2024."

There could be several high-level cornerbacks available in April's draft, but none of them come with as much certainty as Murphy. He'll be just 27 years old for the entirety of next season and has 14 interceptions and a Pro Bowl appearance under his belt already. He'd be a no-brainer for the team if Jones and Hobbs were both gone.

At the quarterback position, the team has no viable long-term options on the roster. While Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are both under contract for next season, neither will be the team's starting quarterback next year unless a disaster strikes.

So, that leaves the team to make a major move at the game's most important position next season, and Bowen recently listed Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold as the best fit for the Silver and Black.

"With the transition to coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, the Raiders could finally solve their QB issue in free agency by signing Darnold," wrote Bowen. "In Vegas, Kelly could scheme for Darnold's arm talent, while also using his mobility to attack the edges."

Darnold will likely demand the most expensive contract among the free agent quarterbacks this offseason, which Las Vegas can certainly afford. The question comes down to how confident the organization is in its ability to draft starters and retain other key free agents at a discounted price.

If they believe they can do so, the team may swing big for a guy like Darnold. But if that doesn't seem to be in the cards this offseason, do not be surprised if the team selects a young quarterback early in the draft and pairs him with another veteran that is cheaper.