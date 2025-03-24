Raiders named fit for ex-Chargers starting RB

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a surprisingly quiet offseason since trading for Geno Smith. The team hasn't made any huge signings and let a lot of top players leave in free agency.

It's surprising because the team hired a new coaching staff and general manager this offseason but they haven't made the big splashes many were expecting. One of the biggest remaining needs is at running back.

Las Vegas already signed Raheem Mostert and if they don't make any other moves, he'd be the likely starter. Luckily, they have the means to further address the position.

Pretty much every mock draft you could read right now has the Raiders taking Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty but there's still no guarantee they're going to use that high of a draft pick on a running back.

There's an option available in free agency that could keep the Raiders from using a first-round pick on the position. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report pitched former Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins as an option.

"The Raiders could also provide Dobbins with a terrific opportunity. Las Vegas needs a starting-caliber running back to support new quarterback Geno Smith and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly," Moton wrote.

"Las Vegas' only backfield addition thus far is Raheem Mostert, who will turn 33 next month."

Dobbins has been a very good player when he stays healthy. He averages 5.2 yards per carry over his career and rushed for 905 yards in 13 games for the Chargers last season.

The problem for Dobbins is that he's rarely been healthy. He has never played a full 17-game season. He missed the entire season in 2021, nine games in 2022 and 16 games in 2023.

Dobbins would be a good player for the Raiders to add on a cheap deal and then address the running back position on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.