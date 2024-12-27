Raiders named fit for Super Bowl champion starting Titans DL

The Las Vegas Raiders' biggest strength this season was supposed to be the defensive line but injuries ravaged the group all year. Prior to the season starting, defensive end Malcolm Koonce suffered a season-ending injury and Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins have been knocked out for the year.

The group has held up decently this season but the Raiders do need to fortify their depth in the offseason. One player who shouldn't cost much is Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day. He'll be a free agent in the offseason and he shouldn't cost much.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders should sign him in the offseason.

"If the defensive is going to take a step forward next year, Las Vegas needs Wilkins to come back as a dominant player and probably needs to add one more defensive tackle," Ballentine wrote.

"Joseph-Day is an experienced veteran who has enjoyed success as a run-stuffer with Tennessee this season. The 29-year-old isn't going to set the world on fire, but he isn't going to be a liability either."

Joseph-Day has been in the NFL since 2018 and won a Super Bowl during his stint with the Los Angeles Rams. He's not a major pass-rushing threat as he has just 13.5 sacks in his career but he does bring some push in the middle and is a good run defender.

Even with all the injuries, the Raiders run defense has been decent this season. Adding a player like Joseph-Day would help give the group some depth and keep the run defense strong. He's a pretty durable player and isn't a big injury risk.

The Raiders need to make a lot of moves in the offseason but should mostly focus on depth when it comes to the defensive line. They already have stars in the group but need to make sure they're set up for success in case there are injuries.