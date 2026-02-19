Raiders named as a free agency fit for two AFC West rival players by ESPN

Equipped with the second-most salary cap space in the NFL, a need to spend cash, and 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including the No. 1 overall selection, the Las Vegas Raiders are well-positioned heading into the offseason. And the fanbase should expect wholesale changes.

Not only do the Raiders have the chance to inject plenty of youthful talent in April's draft, but they have the financial means to attack the open market and raise the floor of this team right away. Don't expect John Spytek to overspend, but he should be more aggressive than he was a year ago.

As free agency gets closer, ESPN's Matt Bowen went through and listed his top 50 available players, as well as potential fits for those players. Bowen believes that Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson and Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson could be great fits for Las Vegas.

Raiders named FA fit for rival players Zion Johnson and Jaylen Watson

Watson was ranked as Bowen's 16th-best free agent set to be available next month, and for good reason. He had another solid season for the Kansas City Chiefs, and it never hurts that he has two Super Bowl wins on his résumé. His market value stands at a three-year, $37.4 million deal.

"Watson, who had 64 tackles with the Chiefs in 2025, is scheme-versatile, and the Raiders could land one of the top corners in free agency with this move to upgrade the perimeter of their defense. He has the length to challenge in press and the route awareness to play top-down on the ball in zone."

Las Vegas already has Darien Porter under contract, who showed flashes as a rookie in 2025, but Eric Stokes, the Raiders' undisputed top cornerback last season, will be a free agent as well. Many expect Stokes to return to the Silver and Black, and Watson would be a great complement. Or replacement.

Johnson has certainly endured his ups and downs during his four-year NFL career, but rarely do young guards with this much experience become available. Not only that, but he is versatile and can play both guard spots. Spotrac's market value for Johnson is a three-year, $33.8 million contract.

"The Raiders can upgrade their offensive line with Johnson. He'd play the left guard spot in Klint Kubiak's system, using his mobility in the zone run game. Plus, Johnson's youth and durability fit the rebuild in Las Vegas. He is just entering his prime playing years, with a 90.7% pass block win rate over his four-year career with the Chargers."

It is unclear whether or not the Raiders will look to re-sign Dylan Parham in free agency, but if they don't, then Johnson could be a natural pivot. Is he the best guard on the market? Certainly not. But Bowen ranked him No. 33 on his list for a reason. He could certainly be an upgrade for Las Vegas.

An influx of young talent is mandatory for a Raiders team that is rebuilding, but they can't simply rely on rookies. So, nabbing two highly sought-after players on the open market on favorable contracts who are just completing their rookie deals might be a perfect middle ground.

Oh, and taking from two AFC West foes is always a plus.