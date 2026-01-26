Raiders named landing spot for polarizing wide receiver with ties to Nevada

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of needs to address during the 2026 NFL offseason. While their search for a head coach to develop projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will dominate the news cycle, nailing the head coach and quarterback duo is hardly the only focus of the front office.

They will need to fill several holes across the defense while also building an offensive line to protect Mendoza. Las Vegas also needs to add more offensive weapons, particularly in the wide receiver room, as Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr. are the only players under contract in 2026.

Fortunately, the Raiders are projected to have 10 draft picks this coming April and over $110 million in salary cap space to address their needs. They also have to spend a lot to hit their cap floor. They were also recently named as a landing spot for one of the league's most polarizing wide receivers.

Raiders named as a potential fit for the ever-polarizing Brandon Aiyuk

Las Vegas has a clear need for a true No. 1 wide receiver to complement Brock Bowers and to help Mendoza's NFL transition go smoothly. While there aren't many options available in free agency, the Raiders were recently linked to one wideout who is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton named Las Vegas as a landing spot for San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk.

"Las Vegas will likely draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. He's going to need more than All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers to elevate the Raiders' 28th-ranked aerial attack," Moton wrote. "With a projected $82.4 million in cap space for the 2026 offseason, the second-most league-wide, Las Vegas can afford to pursue a top receiver on the open market. Keep in mind that Aiyuk is from Reno, Nevada. So, he could enjoy a homecoming at Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders' No. 1 receiver catching passes from the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft. That sounds like an appealing situation that will motivate him to stay dialed in for the long haul."

Aiyuk is certainly a tremendous player when things are going well, which was evident when he earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023. However, he has played in just seven games since signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the 49ers ahead of the 2024 season.

He missed the final 10 games of that year after suffering a torn ACL and MCL. That is the least concerning part of an Aiyuk acquisition, however, as he reportedly skipped out on several rehab sessions in 2025, leading San Francisco to void the guarantees on his contract.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan also claimed that nobody in the building could get a hold of Aiyuk, labeling the situation as something he has never seen in his 22 years of coaching. Meanwhile, general manager John Lynch all but confirmed that the team would part ways with the star wide receiver.

There was also an incident in December where Aiyuk allegedly posted a video of himself speeding past Levi's Stadium, reportedly driving over 100 miles per hour. Ultimately, the wide receiver seems to be a headache, and it is unlikely that the Raiders would want him in the locker room.

Las Vegas figures to have a rookie quarterback and could also hire a rookie head coach. Burdening the duo with a player who has a nefarious reputation should not interest the front office. While Aiyuk will likely be able to be acquired for a cheap contract, it is hard to envision the Raiders pursuing him.