Raiders needed 5 weeks for this once-promising offseason gamble to backfire

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2025 NFL season under the impression that the addition of Geno Smith would give them a top-tier quarterback. Not only this, but the offense, which consists of several promising young skill players, would be elevated by the veteran quarterback's presence.

While Ashton Jeanty has began to show why the franchise selected him sixth overall and Chip Kelly has had an up-and-down performance as offensive coordinator, Smith has been among the worst quarterbacks in the entire NFL, as evidenced by his three multi-interception games.

Las Vegas is just 1-4 through the first five weeks of the year. While the season is still young, it is clear that the front office made the wrong call when trading for Smith, and they instead should have targeted free agents like Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones.

Raiders risky offseason move deserves plenty of criticism

While the Raiders have plenty of flaws outside of Smith, his mistakes have directly led to two of Las Vegas' four losses. In addition to the two-year, $75 million contract extension that the Raiders gave Smith, they also sent a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire him.

It appears that Las Vegas ended up getting the worst end of the quarterback carousel that took place this offseason. Darnold, who the Seahawks brought in to replace Smith, has led Seattle to a 3-2 record, with both of their losses coming in the final two minutes against 4-1 teams.

The 2024 Pro Bowler has thrown for 1,246 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 73.1% of his passes. Seattle averages 29.2 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league. Meanwhile, Darnold ranks sixth in passing yards, tied for seventh in touchdowns, third in completion percentage and third in passer rating.

The Raiders faced Jones in Week 5, who carved the defense up for 212 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 69.0% of his pass attempts and leading six consecutive touchdown drives. He currently has the Colts sitting at 4-1, tied with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for the best record in the AFC.

Jones has thrown for 1,290 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 71.3% of his passes. Indianapolis has averaged 32.6 points per game, ranking second in the NFL. Jones ranks third in passing yards, fifth in completion percentage and eighth in passer rating as well.

While the Seahawks and Colts are both winning with their new quarterbacks, the Raiders have been awful to begin the year. Making matters worse, Darnold and Jones, who are both nearly seven years younger than Smith, were both cheaper options that did not cost their team a valuable draft pick.

Las Vegas' starter still has time to turn things around and salvage his season; however, through five weeks, it is clear that the team's risky venture to trade a third-round pick for a 34-year-old quarterback has not paid off.