Raiders news: Key starter returns to practice & defensive player suspended

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football in Week 15.

This was not a heartbreaking loss by any means, as the game was very sloppy overall by both teams. But the Raiders had two legitimate chances to win the game at the end despite a completely erratic performance by the offense.

It seems like every week Las Vegas is sending out a different combination of players due to injuries or other factors. Next week will be no different.

Because although that game was just days ago, a lot has happened in the world of the Silver and Black since.

First, there was a promising injury update.

Aidan O'Connell was a full participant in Wednesday's practice

O'Connell has been the Raiders' best quarterback this season in the games that he has played in. The problem is that he has spent the majority of the year dealing with one injury or another.

Being the best quarterback in Las Vegas is a low bar in 2024, but O'Connell still gives the team their best chance of winning in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After suffering a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, he left the field on a cart and exited the stadium in an air cast.

However, he was able to practice in a limited fashion last week and served as the team's emergency quarterback for Monday Night Football.

Now, it seems that the second-year player will be back under center for the Raiders on Sunday if he does not suffer any setbacks.

Janarius Robinson suspended for remainder of season

Las Vegas edge rusher Janarius Robinson was suspended for three games without pay for violating the NFL's Substances of Abuse Policy, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

With only three weeks remaining in the season, this suspension means that Robinson will miss the rest of the season and his 2024 campaign is done.

Robinson has not been a key contributor for the Silver and Black this season, but with Maxx Crosby now out for the season and Charles Snowden being a healthy scratch in Week 15, he had a chance to make some noise in a potentially expanded role.

Now, he will be sidelined for the duration of the 2024 season and his time with the Raiders could be coming to a close as he is not under contract for next year.

Raiders make several roster moves ahead of Jaguars matchup

Las Vegas was forced to make a handful of changes this week as they dealt with suspensions and injuries.

The team officially placed Maxx Crosby and Sincere McCormick on the Reserve/Injured list, ending their season.

In corresponding moves, the team signed practice squad running back Chris Collier to the active roster, and signed defensive end Andre Carter II from the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad.

Collier is a rookie who played in five games for the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season. He only played three offensive snaps but he returned 10 kicks for 221 yards, including a long of 35.

Carter is a second-year player with 12 games of NFL experience under his belt; mainly serving as a special teams player. He played 142 snaps last season and recorded two tackles.

With space available on the practice squad, the team added defensive end Ovie Oghoufo, an undrafted rookie from LSU, and running back Isaiah Spiller, a third-year player who was drafted by the Chargers.

Current Raiders general manager Tom Telesco selected Spiller in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so this reunion makes sense.

In his two NFL seasons, he collected 137 rushing yards and nine catches for 47 yards through the air.