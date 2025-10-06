Raiders' NFL-leading streak quietly dies in blowout loss to Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders put an ugly product on the field over the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season. They got off to a 1-3 start while playing an uninspiring brand of football, getting blown out twice in the three weeks leading up to Week 5's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Geno Smith was also struggling, as he led the NFL with seven interceptions through four games. Despite things already going terribly, Las Vegas had, by far, its worst showing of the season against the Colts last Sunday, as they were outclassed in all three facets of the game.

Fans knew that the team was going to need players to step up as Brock Bowers, Kolton Miller, Michael Mayer, Eric Stokes and Germaine Pratt were all unavailable. While Ashton Jeanty had his second consecutive solid outing, he was just about the lone bright spot on the field.

The offense failed to find the endzone, finishing with a season-low six points, as Smith was sacked four times and threw two more interceptions. The defense was equally as bad, as they allowed 40 points and were unable to stop Indianapolis' offense in any capacity.

Raiders league-leading streak comes to an end in embarrassing loss

The Raiders' defense has been quite underwhelming for more than two decades; however, they have been consistent at getting after the quarterback as of late. Las Vegas had recorded at least one sack in 39 straight games leading up to Week 5, a streak that began all the way back in 2022.

While their eight sacks in the first four weeks of the season were tied for the 11th-fewest in the league, the consistency continued as the pass rush was able to record at least one sack in every game.

That streak came to an end in Week 5, however, as Las Vegas was unable to generate any type of pressure on either Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson Sr. Lost in the storylines of the loss was this NFL-best streak coming to an end.

RELATED: Raiders are only delaying the inevitable by not benching Geno Smith

It marked the first game since Week 17 of the 2022 season against the San Francisco 49ers -- where Jarrett Stidham started in place of Derek Carr -- that the Raiders were unable to bring the opposing quarterback down.

The Colts have one of the best offensive lines in the game, as they had allowed just four sacks over their first four games. They were able to completely neutralize Las Vegas' pass rush, allowing Jones to have another solid performance.

Facing next to no pressure, Indianapolis' starting quarterback threw for 212 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 69.0% of his passes. Furthermore, most of that production came in the first half, as the Colts' second-half game plan was centered around the running game and draining the clock.

Sunday's performance was bad all-around, and it is disappointing to see that this streak was a casualty of that. Las Vegas will be looking to start a new streak in Week 6 when it returns to Allegiant Stadium to face off against the Tennessee Titans.

More Raiders news and analysis