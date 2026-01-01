Raiders OC Greg Olson shared his opinion on Cam Miller's sudden departure

The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback room is going to look a lot different next year. Well, at least it should. The 2025 NFL season has proven that the franchise's quarterback of the future is not likely on the current roster, and they'll need to revamp the unit if they want to have success in 2026.

Geno Smith is an obvious cut candidate after the campaign he put together, and that'll carry an $18.5 million dead cap hit next season. Kenny Pickett is a free agent, and Aidan O'Connell will be heading into the final year of his rookie deal. The only long-term player was supposed to be Cam Miller.

Miller was drafted in the sixth round of this year's draft, and after a somewhat promising preseason, he spent the entire regular season on the practice squad. On Thursday, however, the Miami Dolphins signed him to their active roster, ending his tenure with the Raiders.

Greg Olson shares disappointment in Raiders losing QB Cam Miller

This was an abrupt end to his time in Las Vegas, but both the team and fan base must move on. Before they could, however, interim offensive coordinator Greg Olson spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, and he was asked about losing Miller.

"Disappointing to lose him because we put a lot of time in, and he's put a lot of time in here as well," Olson said. "He's a hard worker and certainly somebody that we valued here. Hard to lose a guy like that late in the season."

Olson was the quarterbacks coach before Chip Kelly's firing thrust him into being the offensive play-caller. He noted that he spoke with Miller, with whom he worked intimately, on Wednesday evening before he flew to Miami. Olson was also asked about what he believes makes Miller a good player.

"Probably his intellect and his accuracy will help him push it down the road," Olson said. "He's been a good player and has played in big games. The game's not too big for him, so I think his internal makeup is a real positive for him."

RELATED: Raiders should seriously consider this once-blackballed head coach candidate

Obviously, Miller wasn't expected to take the reins as the first-string quarterback this offseason, as the Raiders are well-positioned to take a premier passer at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft board. But Miller had the upside to turn into a solid backup, and the franchise doesn't get to see that through.

Some could blame John Spytek for not choosing to protect Miller on the practice squad, but this kind of signing is fairly unheard of. Especially for a team like the Dolphins with three healthy quarterbacks, one of whom is a rookie as well, and another who is making $53.1 million per year on average.

However, Las Vegas got caught asleep at the wheel a bit here, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see only O'Connell back with the team next year, if anyone from this year's crop of signal-callers. Raider Nation wishes Miller luck in Miami, but hopefully this doesn't come back to bite the team.