Raiders odds of landing ideal Fernando Mendoza mentor have never felt so high

After the whole ordeal with Maxx Crosby's trade to the Baltimore Ravens falling through at the last minute, Las Vegas Raiders fans have learned not to count their chickens before they hatch. Just because things seem likely or are all but confirmed doesn't necessarily mean they'll come to be.

For instance, the Raiders will probably take Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Without jinxing things, let's operate under the assumption that Las Vegas makes the obvious choice, the one that the entire NFL landscape is convinced that they'll make.

Mendoza, for as much as he improved during his college career, and for as great a prospect as he is, may not be slotted in as a Day 1 starter. Both John Spytek and Klint Kubiak have been soft-launching the idea that slowly phasing in a young quarterback may not be the worst idea in the world.

Luckily, the odds of adding Kirk Cousins into the fold have never felt so high.

Raiders should tab Kirk Cousins as Fernando Mendoza's mentor

Now, I know what a great deal of Raider Nation is thinking: Kirk Cousins? The overpaid, aging signal-caller who didn't look great this past season? The nearly 38-year-old quarterback who hasn't won a playoff game in 14 NFL seasons, 10 of which he was a starter?

Yes, him.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini ominously reported after Cousins was officially released by the Atlanta Falcons that she expects the Raiders to show interest in the veteran quarterback as a mentor for Mendoza. And she's absolutely right to think so.

First of all, Cousins has experience working with Kubiak and in Kubiak-like systems. Not only did they spend three years together with the Minnesota Vikings, one in which Kubiak was the offensive coordinator, but Cousins is an OG Shanahan-McVay tree quarterback dating back to 2012.

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Cousins is, of the available veteran options, the only palatable quarterback to serve as a "bridge" for Mendoza, or to start the first few games while the Raiders solidify their offensive line and rushing attack before throwing a rookie signal-caller out there. I'd still prefer Mendoza to start in Week 1.

But from a pure vibes perspective, Cousins, Mendoza and Aidan O'Connell might be the funniest quarterback room in the league. Plus, Cousins and Mendoza have similar play styles, even if Mendoza is a bit more mobile, and the former could teach the latter quite a bit.

If ever a prospective No. 1 pick quarterback existed that had zero ego and was willing to do whatever it took for the team to build in the right direction, it's Mendoza. He's not going to throw a fit if Cousins is there or starts a few games. Mendoza would cheer him on and soak up every bit of knowledge.

Kyler Murray signing with the Vikings was the final domino to fall, as some were linking Cousins back to Minnesota amid J.J. McCarthy's uncertainty as a starter. But with that spot now filled, Cousins doesn't have many other options, so the odds of the Raiders signing Cousins have never felt higher.