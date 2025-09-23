Raiders' offensive line isn't solely to blame for Ashton Jeanty's struggles

The Las Vegas Raiders placed a huge bet on rookie running back Ashton Jeanty being the solution to their problems in the run game. After all, he was the No. 6 overall pick in the draft and was fresh off a 2,601-yard, 29-touchdown campaign for the Boise State Broncos.

Through the first three games of his NFL career, however, Jeanty has not produced nearly as much as the team or fan base thought he would. The offensive line has certainly been abysmal in run-blocking, and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's usage of him has left plenty to be desired.

But there is a more unheralded piece of the puzzle that the Raiders need to address if they want to get Jeanty going. It may not be the main issue in terms of his general struggles, but if Las Vegas can make strides here, it may be the thing to catapult Jeanty's rookie campaign into stardom.

Raiders' skill-position players need to be better run-blockers

According to Pro Football Focus, the Raiders' skill-position players, in particular, have really struggled with run-blocking. This means that when Jeanty actually gets past the first level of the defense, which has been rare, the wide receivers and tight ends have not been making that extra block.

This was especially evident in Week 2, as Jakobi Meyers missed several blocks on the second level that could've launched Jeanty's eight to 10-yard runs into explosive plays. Michael Mayer also got pushed back into Jeanty in the backfield, halting a play practically before it began.

Things were not much better in Week 3. Pro Football Focus' average, standard run-blocking grade is 60.0. Mayer, despite that play, grades out at a 61.4 this season, and Tre Tucker is surprisingly the best run-blocker on the team outside of Kolton Miller with a 66.3 score through three games.

Bowers recovered from a brutal 45.6 mark in the first two games to land a 64.6 overall score; however, the rest of the pass-catching group has struggled mightily. Ian Thomas has recorded a 49.9 grade, Meyers a 49.9, and rookie Dont'e Thornton Jr. a brutal 31.5. That means only three of the Raiders' skill-position players have average run-blocking marks, and none are considered good.

The rest of the group is well below average, which is hurting Jeanty's ability to break free. It is already enough of an uphill battle for him to find lanes with the way Las Vegas' offensive line is playing, but it is even tougher when he gets through and immediately sees more unblocked defenders.

Jeanty is a tough and physical runner who can grind for yards against a stacked box, but he is also a homerun hitter who can bust out deep runs in the open field. Because of the Raiders' poor run-blocking across the board, that has not yet happened.

If players like Meyers, Thornton and Thomas, who will see more time with Mayer potentially sidelined due to injury, can dedicate themselves to being a better run-blocker in the coming weeks, it may not be long until the Raiders look like geniuses again for the selection of Jeanty.

