Raiders offered ideal coach to put comfortable end to the Pete Carroll era

Year 1 of the Pete Carroll era for the Las Vegas Raiders has gone so poorly that the fan base doesn't even want to see what a second year might look like. It's more specifically worth wondering if he'll be fired, or if he'll decide for himself that he doesn't want to come back for a second year.

Some fans of Carroll may say he needs more time to implement his culture in Las Vegas, and more autonomy to do so with the right people around him. There's something to that thought, but Carroll has done his fair share on multiple fronts to fuel the Raiders' dysfunction this season.

Of course, the idea of replacing Carroll comes with the idea of who could replace him. Unlike past years, there aren't many inspiring head coaching candidates out there for the 2026 hiring cycle. Plus, firing a head coach for the third time in as many seasons is never ideal.

Raiders minority owner and majority influencer Tom Brady proved last offseason, however, that he's willing to lead the pursuit of big names for prominent spots in the football operation. Falling short, or getting it wrong, won't, and shouldn't, prevent more big swings to come.

Raiders offered ideal candidate to end Pete Carroll era after one year

Carroll arrived with the promise of being the culture setter that the Raiders sorely needed. It obviously has not worked, as his credibility has eroded even further than it did in the last few years of his time as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach.

On the idea of hiring the opposite of what you had, the Raiders may lean younger with Carroll's replacement, whenever the time comes. But a head coach who can set a credible culture is still needed, and Carroll has shown he's not that guy at this stage of his coaching career.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had just three head coaches since 1969. So, they value stability, and they don't make hasty decisions if one bad season happens. But they also haven't won a playoff game since 2016.

Mike Tomlin's current streak of non-losing seasons, 18 and counting, has lost its luster. Sometimes, it's just time for change. Fan calls for Tomlin to be fired by the Steelers after a rough Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, however, were quickly shut down.

But if he were to be fired after this season, or if he left on his own accord, he would have his choice of suitors if he wanted to continue coaching. A career in media, whenever he's done coaching, if he wants it, also looks like a fit for him.

On the possibility that Tomlin is available after the season, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report put the Raiders on a list of ideal landing spots. Knox noted the appeal of the Raiders, with plenty of 2026 cap space and a top-five pick coming in April's draft. But he also highlighted a potential roadblock.

"The biggest potential roadblock to this pairing might be the presence of minority owner Tom Brady," Knox wrote. "After dealing with one of the league's most hands-off owners in Art Rooney II, Tomlin may not want to deal with an owner who appears to have his hands in everything."

During the season, as long as he maintains his role as FOX's top game analyst, Brady's involvement with the Raiders has some degree of limitations. So, his presence being something that would turn Tomlin off is easily overblown.

In a broad sense, it's easy to see Tomlin as just a younger version of Carroll. Seemingly stubborn, set in his ways, and making lackluster coordinator hires, with the potential continuance of the "how dare you question me?" vibe that Carroll has fostered at times with the media this season.

But a change of scenery can sometimes reinvigorate someone. Tomlin is 53 years old, with plenty of years left in his coaching career if he wants them. If he and general manager John Spytek can be aligned, he can help shape the Raiders' roster in a shared vision.

Ending the Carroll era one year in would be a mix of easy and hard to do at the same time. If Tomlin were to be available, however, with secret back channels possibly revealing that before it's made official, that could be the big push the Raiders need to rightfully part ways with Carroll.