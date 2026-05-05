Raiders offseason earning well deserved praise from several rival executives

The Las Vegas Raiders had more holes than they could reasonably fill in one year entering the offseason. However, the franchise has been very aggressive in rebuilding the roster, as almost all of its needs were addressed between free agency and the draft.

John Spytek revamped all three levels of the defense during free agency, while also making a splash on the offensive line by making Tyler Linderbaum the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history. This aggressive strategy allowed the team to focus on drafting the best player available.

While it was always clear that Las Vegas would select Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, there were plenty of questions regarding what or who would follow. Spytek's work with the remaining nine picks has drawn praise from multiple rival executives.

Las Vegas Raiders' John Spytek is being praised for 2026 NFL Draft class

The Raiders have developed a reputation for reaching or just downright swinging and missing in the draft. That has hindered them for quite some time, as they have often failed to add premier talent by attempting to outsmart everyone else or to prioritize need over talent or fit.

That was not the case in 2026, thankfully, as Spytek's new rookie class has drawn praise from several rival executives already. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that Las Vegas' general manager made his impact felt with this year's class.

"One rival team exec on the Raiders: 'This felt like John Spytek's draft.' That's considered a good thing. Pete Carroll's influence was heavy this time last year."

FanSided's Jason La Canfora echoed that sentiment, noting that several other opposing general managers also praised Spytek's work.

"As deep as their rebuild has gone, they can afford to take the risk. One evaluator told me he thinks fifth-round safety Dalton Johnson (Arizona) has starting potential for them, and the GM said he thought second-round slot corner Treydan Stukes (Arizona) was going to go Day 1. 'I thought they had a really good weekend,' another GM said. 'When you’re picking first (every round) it helps. But how many times have they (messed) that up, too?' Perhaps Tom Brady’s aura is rubbing off on the franchise he has a piece of. No way is this team nearly as putrid as it was in 2025."

It is definitely interesting to see Las Vegas earning praise for its work in the draft, which has not been the case in most years. Of course, those rookies still have to prove that they will work out on the field before there can be a true assessment of the class. But the promise and process are finally in place.

Ultimately, the class will likely wind up being judged on how great a pro Mendoza turns out to be. The early signs have been positive, as he reportedly did a great job of learning the offense during rookie minicamp.

While there are still holes on the roster, Spytek has done a tremendous job bringing in young talent that should be a part of the franchise for the foreseeable future. They've also still got resources for next year, and it doesn't all need to happen immediately.

After the organization attempted to win right away in his first year, Spytek has shown that he will take a patient approach in building the team. That approach, which is much different from what the team has done in the past, should excite Raider Nation. The franchise appears to finally be turning a corner.