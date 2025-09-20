Raiders on brink of déjà vu disaster vs. Jayden Daniels-less Commanders

The Las Vegas Raiders have fared notoriously badly against backup quarterbacks for nearly a decade. For whatever reason, this has been an odd, long-standing issue that has haunted the franchise, which could rear its ugly head again in Week 3.

Washington Commanders superstar signal-caller Jayden Daniels has been ruled out ahead of their upcoming clash with the Raiders on Sunday due to a knee sprain. That means Las Vegas will face his understudy, Marcus Mariota, instead.

Theoretically speaking, Mariota, who hasn't made a start since 2022, should soften the matchup for the Raiders, specifically defensively. However, history suggests that may not be the case, a trend the new-look club will surely be hoping to buck versus the Commanders. Las Vegas hired renowned head coach Pete Carroll this past offseason specifically to nix lowlight moments like this.

New-look Raiders must prove they've changed vs. Jayden Daniels-less Commanders

Andy Dalton stepped in for the Carolina Panthers' then-benched Bryce Young and torched the Raiders in Week 3 of last season. In fact, Las Vegas' showdown with Mariota is just one day shy of the exact date a year ago. The circumstances are different this time, considering Washington is dealing with an injury-related replacement, though the timing is notably eerily similar.

Las Vegas ostensibly strolled into their meeting with a Dalton-led Panthers squad expecting a cakewalk, especially coming off a road win over the Baltimore Ravens the week prior. Nevertheless, they were hit with a rude awakening. The "Red Rifle" completed 26-of-37 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns to the tune of a 36-22 Carolina victory that was more lopsided than the score showed.

Somehow, the painful loss to Dalton's Panthers is merely the tip of the iceberg. One Raiders fan compiled a list of No. 2 gunslingers who have beaten Las Vegas across six of the past seven campaigns. It includes players like Tyson Bagent, Drew Lock and Nick Mullens.

RELATED: Raiders' nightmare with Zamir White is unfolding just as fans feared

In retrospect, Baker Mayfield is an exception to the norm, knowing he later blossomed into a star for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Regardless, the Raiders must find a way to stop the bleeding, which begins with taking down Mariota and the Commanders.

Leaving Washington 2-1 is the top priority, yet getting this monkey off their back may be a close second for Las Vegas. Some things never change, but the Raiders sure hope their inability to beat backup passers does.

With a respected leader and future Hall of Famer at the helm in Carroll, this is the chance to do it. Moreover, coming off a poor showing and tough divisional defeat only adds fuel to Las Vegas' fire. They have zero excuses to overlook the Commanders and play with their food in Week 3.

