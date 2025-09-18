Raiders' once-promising player suddenly looks like a disaster

The Las Vegas Raiders' new regime of Pete Carroll and John Spytek inherited a roster filled with holes from Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco. There were some obvious stars like Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers, but the new leadership had to do some heavy lifting to make this team viable in 2025.

Carroll then instilled his culture of competition during the offseason, which netted some interesting results. Particularly on the interior offensive line, as the team's veteran head coach made Dylan Parham, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jordan Meredith and Alex Cappa battle for three spots.

Ultimately, Cappa was the odd man out, and returning starters Parham, Powers-Johnson and Meredith reclaimed their spots. Except none of them were in the positions they thrived in last year, as Parham changed guard spots, Powers-Johnson moved to right guard, and Meredith flipped to center.

Raiders' Dylan Parham has been a disaster thus far in 2025

Parham, in particular, has stumbled in his new role. He played left guard and center during his first two NFL seasons, and fared just fine, but he really blossomed into an above-average player in 2024 when he hunkered down at right guard.

Now, however, he is back at left guard and struggling more than he has at any point in his career. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the second-worst player on the Raiders' offense with an overall grade of 48.0.

To make matters worse, his pass-blocking score of 42.5 is the worst among the team's linemen, and his 27.5 mark in true passing sets is among the worst in the league. In just two games, he has given up nine pressures, which include five hurries, three quarterback hits and a sack.

His run-blocking has not been much better, as his 55.5 grade is below-average as well. Among the 62 qualifying guards in the league, Parham's PFF grade is 55th, his pass-blocking grade is 58th, his run-blocking grade is 33rd, and he is last in both pressures allowed and penalties committed.

At one point this offseason, it seemed like Parham could have been in line for an extension in Las Vegas based on his ascension in previous years. The beginning of the 2025 NFL season, however, has called his future with the team into question.

The Raiders drafted a guard in the third round this year and spent $11 million on Alex Cappa in free agency. The writing could very well be on the wall for Parham, who likely needs to improve this season or he won't be wearing the Silver and Black much longer.

