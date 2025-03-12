Raiders opt for playmakers in the first 7-round mock draft after free agency

The Raiders made a splash last week with the addition of veteran QB Geno Smith via trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Smith immediately answers the QB question that the Raiders have been asking and will allow them to not have to reach for one in this year’s draft.

The addition of Smith was followed by a shuffling of the deck on defense as Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Nate Hobbs, and Trevon Moehrig departed but Elandon Roberts, Jeremy Chinn, and Lonnie Johnson have arrived so far. They also brought back defensive tackle Adam Butler to shore up the middle and are likely not done in free agency.

Las Vegas has shown that they won’t splash the cash on the day one free agents but there is still plenty of talent out there for them to snatch up. Those additions will of course impact the mock drafts so we take those in mind when writing this particular edition.

There are still clear needs at running back, linebacker, offensive line, and depth in the secondary despite some of the new additions. With that in mind, let’s jump into the first mock draft of the 2025 free agency period!