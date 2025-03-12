Raiders opt for playmakers in the first 7-round mock draft after free agency

68. Tate Ratledge OG | Georgia

After the addition of Geno Smith and the two selections before this, we have to ask ourselves how the Raiders can best maximize these assets. The answer is to build up the offensive line and we do so with the selection of Tate Ratledge out of Georgia.

The Raiders released Andre James which allows Jackson Powers-Johnson to slide over to center but opens up a potential need at guard. Jordan Meredith and Dylan Parham were solid but there is still a need to upgrade the position and Ratledge does just that.

The Georgia stud was one of the stars of the NFL Combine as he put up performances in the 92nd percentile or better in the 40, vertical, broad jump, and 3-cone drill. He has great height at 6-6 but is a tad light at 308lbs so he will need to add some muscle to his frame.

Ratledge can come in and compete for one of the starting guard jobs right away. The All-SEC First Team selection is ready to handle NFL defensive tackles and did so regularly because of his experience in the talent-rich SEC.