Raiders opt for playmakers in the first 7-round mock draft after free agency

144. Donovan Smith QB | Houston

In a year with a questionable QB class, Donovan Smith stands out as an intriguing prospect that is making his way up draft boards because of his physical tools. Smith is 6-5 and 235 lbs and his last recorded 40 was an impressive 4.58 which is top 10% for QBs.

The Las Vegas native started his career at Texas Tech before transferring to Houston and having a solid 2023 season with 2800 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 428 rushing yards with 6 rushing touchdowns. He struggled with injuries in 2024 and his stats are negligible but is still an intriguing prospect thanks to his physical tools.

The presence of Geno Smith and Aidan O’Connell in Las Vegas will allow Smith to develop at his own pace and the Raiders can bring him along slowly. They can use the time to work on his mechanics and see if they can mold his physical traits into a modern dual threat NFL quarterback.