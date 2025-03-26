Raiders have painfully obvious WR to sign after Stefon Diggs signs with Patriots

This second wave of free agency has been slow-going, but the Las Vegas Raiders still have a clear need to address whether it be this avenue or the 2025 NFL Draft.

One more free agent wide receiver just left the market as Stefon Diggs signed a three-year deal with the New England Patriots. And, the Raiders still desperately need to add talent to that room. With free agent talent drying up, there are still some notable names looking for their next team.

With Diggs off the market, it should seem clearer than ever that the Raiders should go out and bring in an old friend of Pete Carroll. Not that Diggs was ever a hot option for the Raiders, but the fact that one more notable wideout is off the market should catch Vegas' attention.

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett would not only reunite with Carroll, but his former quarterback in Geno Smith. It has made too much sense for a while now, but with some activity happening on the wide receiver front in free agency, it's starting to make even more sense.

The Seahawks should get it over with and sign Tyler Lockett

After the Raiders traded for Smith to be their starting quarterback earlier in the offseason, fans were already wondering about the possibility of signing Lockett. To keep saying it makes too much sense would be, well, accurate. It just does.

The Raiders shouldn't spend their no. 6 pick on a wide receiver, but rather look at one in the second or third round at this rate. Signing Lockett would give them a savvy veteran and deep threat opposite Jakobi Meyers, and each of them have different strengths which would work well together.

Lockett is coming off his least-productive season since 2017 and, because of the emergence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle was fine parting ways with him. It's also because of Smith-Njigba's emergence that Lockett's production dipped.

Still, he is a player which finished with over 1,000 receiving yards in four-straight seasons (2019-2022) and is one of the very best deep ball trackers in the league today. The connection with Smith and Carroll only make this more of an obvious signing waiting to happen.

Other free agent wide receivers remaining as this post was written: Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Diontae Johnson, Tyler Boyd, among others. But, Lockett is one of the best available and again, fits well.