Raiders pass on Shedeur Sanders in surprising new 2025 NFL mock draft

Every once in a while, being a contrarian isn't all that bad.

Occasionally, when the moment's right, it can be a breath of fresh air. And there's arguably no better place to be a contrarian than in the world of NFL mock drafts, where every single person's BIG BOARD ends up somehow being 95% the same. A little chaos would make Mock Draft SZN so much more exciting, which is why CBS Sports' newest mock – which published late this week – is such a delight.

Up until now, the entire internet was in agreement that the Raiders were going to draft Shedeur Sander. You knew it, I knew it, Shedeur Sanders definitely knew it. Where they draft him has varied a bit, but it's always been the same. Until now.

Now, CBS Sports has Sanders falling all the way to 22 (!) thanks in no-small-part to the Raiders' decision to pass on him at six overall. That, in and of itself, is almost as interesting as the actual player he mocks to the Raiders instead.

Raiders pass on Sheduer Sanders for Michigan CB Will Johnson in CBS Sports mock draft

"I thought about having the Raiders take Shedeur Sanders here, as it's a popular pick, and it makes sense based on the Raiders needing a QB. However, if Pete Carroll has any say in the decision-making process, his history with the Seahawks never included using a first-round pick on a QB. Unless they're really sold on Sanders, I can see the Raiders taking a best player available approach here, and Will Johnson also fills a need."

I don't really see any world where this happens, but I appreciate the gusto. The Raiders could certainly use the help at cornerback, so it's not some stretch to consider the guy who's widely considered CB1 in this year's class. If the Raiders do end up going hard for Sam Darnold, maybe this all of a sudden becomes way more realistic. It'd be quite the heel turn for the Raiders to go from Sanders' preferred spot (supposedly) to the team that starts a historic draft slide that causes him to hold a massive grudge for his entire career. Hats off to CBS Sports – this is how you keep people entertained for the next eight weeks.