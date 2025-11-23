Raiders' Patrick Graham shares one mistake Shedeur Sanders can't make in Week 12

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face a fellow 2-8 team, the Cleveland Browns, in a Week 12 matchup that could have a major impact on the 2026 NFL Draft order. The game figures to be the franchise's third consecutive week with an increased spotlight.

While it won't be nationally televised, as their past two games were, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be making his first career start on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in what figures to be a spectacle.

Sanders will have the opportunity to prove the Raiders' front office wrong for their lack of interest in him, as they passed on him seven times in last April's draft. The Raiders' defense, however, will aim to quell the hype surrounding Sanders ahead of his first career start.

Patrick Graham reveals what Shedeur Sanders can't do against the Raiders' defense

Las Vegas' defense, which has been inconsistent this season, will likely need to keep the scoring low, as Cleveland's defense has been elite and will face a struggling Raiders offense. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham also shared the one mistake that Sanders can't make in Week 12.

During his Thursday media availability, Graham discussed Sanders' tendency to retreat in the pocket and how it can get him in trouble on Sunday on against Las Vegas.

"All young quarterbacks think that's the move. They all think that's the move, and I've told y'all before, you can do that, but the monsters are back there," Graham said. "I'm sure coach (Kevin) Stefanski and coach (Tommy) Rees are working on stepping into the pocket, but all young quarterbacks tend to do that because in college, it's just different. It's just different. You got Maxx Crosby, (T.J.) Watt, those guys, I would stay the (expletive) away from being back there."

One of the biggest criticisms of Sanders leading up to the draft was that he would drift back in the pocket, with many noting that it would not translate to success at the next level. The issue was a problem in his NFL debut, as the two sacks he took were for a combined 27 yards.

Graham did praise Sanders for his leadership traits that he displayed when the Raiders met with him ahead of the draft. Las Vegas' defensive coordinator also complimented the fifth-round rookie's ability to make throws, while noting that he has been around the game his entire life due to his dad.

While Sanders showed promise both in college and in the preseason, he struggled tremendously in his NFL debut after relieving Dillon Gabriel in the third quarter. He threw for 47 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception while completing just 25.0% of his passes.

If the Raiders' defense can pressure the rookie quarterback and force him into mistakes, they could be in line for a big game. If they can't, then it may be another long Sunday for the Silver and Black, and perhaps the most embarrassing showing in a season full of shortcomings.