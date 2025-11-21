Raiders' perfect Zamir White replacement just became available

The Las Vegas Raiders have long struggled to find a role for running back Zamir White. After drafting him in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft, White was stuck on the depth chart behind Josh Jacobs, running the ball just 37 times in his first 27 games, and never more than four times in one contest.

But when Jacobs got hurt at the end of the 2023 season, White burst onto the scene for the Raiders. He ran 84 times for 397 yards and a touchdown, while also tacking on 9 catches for 60 yards, in the final four games of the year. Las Vegas then let Jacobs walk and gave White the keys to the backfield.

However, White was nowhere near the same player in 2024, and injuries plagued the back half of the campaign. It seemed like he got a new lease on life in 2025 with Pete Carroll, but he has since been relegated to being a healthy scratch, as he has not been active since Week 5.

Raiders should claim or sign former Texans RB Dameon Pierce

Unfortunately, the writing is on the wall for White, who is in the final year of his rookie deal. Unless his contract is dirt cheap or there is an injury, he's unlikely to suit up in Las Vegas again. The Raiders could get ahead of this by waiving him now and adding a promising player who just became available.

On Thursday, the Houston Texans waived running back Dameon Pierce, who, coincidentally, was selected just 15 picks before White in the 4th round of the 2022 draft. After several promising seasons in Houston, however, he headed to the waiver wire in Week 12.

Las Vegas should instantly put in a claim for Pierce or be first in line to sign him as a free agent, should he clear waivers. Still just 25 years old, Pierce has produced more than White in his career, and he could serve as a more permanent long-term complement to Ashton Jeanty than Raheem Mostert.

As a rookie, Pierce ran for 939 yards and 4 touchdowns, in addition to catching 30 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown, despite missing the final four games of the year. He showed his dual-threat ability as a running back and proved that he could be a workhorse for the Texans.

The following year, after the signing of Devin Singletary, his usage dropped off quite a bit. He went from playing 64% of the team's offensive snaps to just 32%, but he still managed 517 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns, proving he can serve in a supporting role as well.

Last season, Houston brought in Joe Mixon as the bellcow, and Pierce's snap share got cut in half again to just 16%. Still, he amassed 295 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns. Pierce also grew as a returner, averaging 37.7 yards per kick return and playing a career-high in special teams snaps.

This year, however, Nick Chubb and Woody Marks completely took over the running back room, and Pierce had just 10 carries for 26 yards. The writing was on the wall for him as the season progressed, and his time with the Texans finally came to an end. But he's still a valuable NFL running back.

Whereas some may view his statistical drop-off as a sign that he got worse, it could actually serve to prove that he has found a way to contribute in varying roles. He could shoulder the load if Jeanty went down, but he can also provide value as a mere complementary piece.

He also had some fumble issues during his rookie season, but Pierce has cleaned that up, fumbling just once in his last 210 touches. Seeing as White clearly has no future in Las Vegas, and Pierce has a versatile résumé, he would be worth a flier amid this brutal Raiders season, at the very least.

Pierce won't cost much, so, at the worst, it's a failed but ultimately unpunishing financial venture. At best, however, Las Vegas could find a long-term complement to Jeanty, who is capable of wearing many hats in an NFL running back room.