Raiders' Pete Carroll just made his stance on offensive line battle crystal clear

The Las Vegas Raiders needed to add some serious offensive firepower this offseason if they were going to compete in a brutal AFC West division. They traded for quarterback Geno Smith and drafted running back Ashton Jeanty, as well as a handful of young pass-catchers, to achieve this.

Surprisingly, the offensive line was seemingly the least of their concerns, as the new regime bypassed several talented players at the position early in the 2025 NFL Draft. They waited until the third round to address the offensive line, and they merely selected developmental depth pieces.

So, when Raider Nation learned that Jackson Powers-Johnson was having to compete for his starting job at center, it caused a bit of confusion. Jordan Meredith, a guard by training, was being slid over to center while Powers-Johnson was left to compete with free agent Alex Cappa at right guard.

Pete Carroll declares winner of bitter offensive line position battle

While fans were unable to determine if this was a classic Carroll "competition" to light a fire under a player or if the battle was legitimate, it seemed like things were trending toward Meredith being the starting center. Carroll confirmed this notion after Saturday's preseason loss to the 49ers.

"Jordan Meredith has done a really good job. ... He's really taken that thing over and done a fine job with it," Carroll said. "JPJ's battling at the guard spot, and we know we've got a real physical guy who's fired up and helps us out as well. The moves were well chosen, and I think we're going to benefit from them."

Given that he had such a strong rookie season at both guard and center, it really should not matter where Powers-Johnson lines up. The Raiders need the five best players starting on the offensive line, and the exact configuration should be left up to the coaching staff.

Raider Nation was ready for Powers-Johnson to be the next Jim Otto-type player for the interior line, but he can have that same effect at guard; his duties will just be slightly different. Given Cappa's recent injury, it seems like Powers-Johnson is running away with the starting right guard spot as well.

Carroll seems to be locking in on these two players as the preseason wears on. Last Thursday, Meredith and Powers-Johnson each played 40 offensive snaps, which meant they were on the field with backups well into the third quarter.

During Saturday's game against the 49ers, however, the two came out when the rest of the starters did, which is a solid indication of where they stand in the pecking order. As for Powers-Johnson, he seemingly does not care too much where he lines up.

“It’s been fun (playing guard again),” Powers-Johnson said. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve been consistent that I’ll play wherever they need me. If they need me to throw the ball, I’ll do that, too. Guard is a lot of fun, and it’s super easy when you have a great guy next to you like Jordan Meredith."

