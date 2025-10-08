Raiders' Pete Carroll signs another ex-Seahawk to replace Germaine Pratt

The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has shown flashes during the 2025 NFL season; however, they have also had two abysmal performances. One of those games came in Week 5, as the entire team was outplayed in their 40-6 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

They have now allowed 27.8 points per game, ranking just 25th in scoring defense. The Raiders were without Germaine Pratt in the aforementioned matchup, as the linebacker, who had played 88.2% of the defensive snaps over the first four weeks, did not travel with the team due to non-injury reasons.

While fans have not received much clarity on that end, what has become evident is that his absence was not due to mere "personal reasons." The day after the blowout loss, Las Vegas head coach Pete Carroll announced that the team was releasing Pratt.

Raiders add yet another former Seahawk following release of Germaine Pratt

Pratt was a big piece of the Raiders' defense, as he was on the field for all but 30 defensive snaps over the first four games. He recorded 25 total tackles, ten solo tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended over that stretch.

His release will pave the way for Jamal Adams to receive more playing time alongside Elandon Roberts and Devin White. The Raiders' depth at the position appeared set to be tested, however, as Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Lindenberg were the only two other linebackers on the roster.

That changed on Tuesday, however, as the team signed a former Seattle Seahawks linebacker that has familiarity with Pete Carroll. Las Vegas addressed their depth at linebacker by signing Jon Rhattigan. His agency, JL Sports, announced the deal.

"Congratulations to client Jon Rhattigan signing with the @Raiders active roster 🤟" JL sports wrote.

Rhattigan has appeared in 53 games in his five-year career, 36 of which came while playing for Carroll's Seahawks. He has yet to make a start, however, as the majority of his contributions have come on special teams.

The undrafted free agent in 2021 has been on the field for just 20 total defensive snaps in his career. He has recorded 44 total tackles, 29 solo tackles and one fumble recovery in his career, but he'll be on the Raiders' active roster, immediately.

Las Vegas likely plans to use Rhattigan strictly on special teams, as they have also struggled in that department. He appeared in one game for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 and had been on their practice squad prior to joining Las Vegas.