Raiders' Pete Carroll steps in as NFL fans spiral over Tom Brady reports

The Las Vegas Raiders made a bold move last fall by adding legendary New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as a minority owner. It was difficult to get him added, but owner Mark Davis was adamant that having him in the building would be an asset.

Most NFL fans were already upset about this venture from the start because of Brady's broadcasting deal with FOX Sports. But the league made sure to put a set of special rules in place so as to mitigate any damage from a conflict of interest.

During Monday Night Football in Week 2, however, Brady was spotted in the Raiders' coaching booth with a headset on. Just last week, he was in production meetings with the Washington Commanders, learning about their team. Notably, the Raiders play the Commanders in Week 3.

He'll also call the Cowboys and Bears game in Week 3, and coincidentally, Las Vegas will host Chicago the following week. This caused NFL fans to spiral and criticize both Brady and the Raiders, with several inferring that there is something nefarious or not transparent about what is happening.

Pete Carroll denies Tom Brady's latest reported involvement with Raiders

Then, the announcers for Monday night's game between the Raiders and Chargers started telling stories about Brady's involvement with the team. According to them, Brady meets with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly two to three times a week to go over film and the game plan.

As a minority owner, it would be well within his rights to do something like this. But his broadcasting deal, which gives him access to the intricacies of other teams, adds another layer to things and would open up a major red flag about the honesty of the whole deal.

Raiders fans certainly understand the league-wide distrust of Brady, perhaps better than anybody. As a player, he was caught cheating by deflating footballs, and the NFL let him get away with more than his share of skirting the rules.

But he seemingly straightened up his act and turned a new leaf later in his career. When Pete Carroll was asked about the reports surrounding Brady's exact involvement with the Raiders, Las Vegas' veteran coach was quick to deny them.

"Yeah, that's not accurate. That's not accurate. That's not accurate. We have conversations. I talk to Tom. Chip talks to Tom regularly," Carroll said. "I mean, we have a tremendous asset, and we all get along well and we respect each other. We just talk, you know, about life and football and whatever it comes. He has great insight. So, um, we're lucky to have him as an owner."

While it sounds like Brady is pretty involved with the inner workings of the team, this is a far cry from him watching film and going over the game plan with the Raiders' offensive coordinator. As usual, Las Vegas is the subject of faulty reporting that makes the franchise look bad.

Teams will surely be wary of what they tell Brady in production meetings, especially when they have the Raiders on the schedule. But if you believe Pete Carroll, and most do, there is nothing iniquitous going on in Las Vegas, as much as NFL fans want there to be.

