Raiders position battle may face startling twist after latest injury update

The Las Vegas Raiders had no shortage of issues heading into the offseason. Thankfully, new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek were able to plug up most of the holes and add promising young players throughout the roster.

One thing Raider Nation did not feel the team needed to improve was the offensive line, but the new regime in Las Vegas thought differently. Not only did they draft two linemen in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but they also gave veteran guard Alex Cappa a two-year, $11 million contract.

Many thought that Cappa would supplant either Dylan Parham or Jordan Meredith at guard, but the offensive line battle has shaken out in a different way. Cappa is now competing against second-year stud Jackson Powers-Johnson to be the starting right guard, but things recently took another turn.

Alex Cappa's injury could finally boost Jackson Powers-Johnson into starting lineup

Last week, Cappa was sitting out of training camp practices ahead of the team's first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Veterans commonly take rest days or nurse minor injuries, so his absence was not too alarming.

However, his absence persisted in the preseason game, as Cappa never took the field. Raider Nation was a bit confused, as there was no injury update or indication that he would miss extended time. Powers-Johnson then also missed practice this week, and Carroll clarified that both had rib injuries.

Carroll also said that neither were long-term deals, but Powers-Johnson returned to the practice field on Tuesday, and Cappa has yet to return. Jesse Merrick reported that Cappa may have broken or bruised his rib, which provides little clarity on his timeline to return.

With Cappa out, however, Powers-Johnson is gaining ground in the right guard battle. He played 40 snaps against the Seahawks last week and earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 69.9. This ranked 15th among his offensive counterparts and fifth on the offensive line.

Raider Nation has been begging for Powers-Johnson to solidify himself in the starting lineup, as he showed incredible promise at both right guard and center last season. Fans wanted him to take on the starting center role this season, but it is most important for him to simply be on the field.

Las Vegas still has weeks until its first regular season game, but continuity on the offensive line is incredibly important, and the more reps they can get together, the better. The Raiders finally have a really good set of offensive pieces, and they cannot afford to squander it with poor blocking.

