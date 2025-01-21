Raiders' predicted cap casualty dramatically changes how roster looks in 2025

If you're a Raiders fan that's looking for literally any piece of news to distract you from the fact that they lost out on Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears, I have good news for you: offseason Bleacher Report is BACK.

You know them well – they're the ones that, every day like clockwork, pump out predictions like it's their job (although technically I guess it is). Whether it's draft picks this year, draft picks next year, or draft picks 25 years from now, B/R has you covered. If you ask nicely, they'll predict the entire 2045 Las Vegas Raiders roster!

This week, though, is cap casualties. SEO trends wait for no one. B/R went team-by-team across the whole league and wrote blurbs about each group's most likely cap casualty, evidently by simply looking at whoever had the highest cap hit this next season. It ain't much, but it's honest work. Their pick for the Raiders isn't exactly groundbreaking analysis, but it is music to Raiders fan's ears.

B/R predicts that the Raiders are going to part ways with Gardner Minshew this offseason

"... It's going to be hard to know what direction the roster will go until they decide on a new head coach and general manager. Still, it's a pretty safe bet that whoever is in charge won't have Gardner Minshew in the plan for the future. Minshew went 2-7 as the starter this season, throwing more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9) and posting a miserable 38.3 QBR. Whether it's through the draft or free agency, the Raiders feel destined to start over at the quarterback position, and cutting Minshew would save $6.3 million against the cap."

Who would have thought that the journeyman QB that now-fired one-year GM Tom Telesco gave the second-biggest QB contract of the offseason to last March wouldn't make the cut?! Totally ignoring the fact that the Raiders are bringing in a new GM and coach to work with whatever QB they take in the first round of this year's draft, giving Minshew that type of contract was always an insane (/fireable) decision.

So, yeah. Turns out the Gardner Minshew era in Las Vegas was a bad idea? Who woulda thought. Outside of Tom Telesco, that is.