Raiders Prospect Profile: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

With the 2025 NFL Draft next month, the Las Vegas Raiders have many holes to fill on their roster after losing several starters in free agency but doing little in an attempt to replace them. With the sixth overall pick, the team could opt to select an impact defender to lessen the blow of those losses.

However, the biggest move the Raiders did make was trading for quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. The team's starter for the next several seasons, Smith is reunited with head coach Pete Carroll and gives Las Vegas its best quarterback since Rich Gannon.

Unfortunately, Smith is 34 years old, so Las Vegas would be wise to have a succession plan in place at the game's most important position. Typically, being armed with the sixth overall pick would be a terrific spot to grab a young signal caller but, as has been mentioned countless times, the 2025 quarterback class is uniquely bad.

As such, the team could look to make a move for a passer on day two where they still have a second and third round pick despite the trade for Smith. If they go in this direction, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe appears to be the best fit as a raw passer who needs time on the sideline but has rare physical gifts.