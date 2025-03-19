Raiders Prospect Profile: Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart

With the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders still have a litany of holes to fill, especially on the defensive side of the ball. While they have star players in Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins, one could argue there are holes at every other position.

Much of this can be attributed to some big losses in free agency to starting players such as Tre’von Moehrig, Robert Spillane, Marcus Epps and Nate Hobbs.

Luckily, Las Vegas is currently armed with the sixth overall pick and, with the quarterback already solidified, has a chance to secure a premium defensive talent with the selection. With all areas needing help, Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart could be a perfect fit.

Of course, the pass rush is likely the best part of the Vegas defense, but great teams often choose to make a strength even stronger and that’s what a player like Stewart could do to a room with Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson.