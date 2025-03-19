Raiders Prospect Profile: Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart

New Mexico State v Texas A&M | Tim Warner/GettyImages

Shemar Stewart's Skill Set

First and foremost, Shemar Stewart is an athletic freak and proved it at the combine where he ran a staggering 4.59 40-yard dash despite measuring in at 6’5” and 267 pounds. This earned him a perfect 10.00 Relative Athletic Score as one of the most athletic prospects of all time.

This athletic ability shows up on film as Stewart’s flashes are reminiscent of the best players to ever play his position. He simply overwhelms offensive tackles with his speed and quickness on the edge and has plenty of power to punish tackles who don’t respect it.

Despite these unbelievable physical traits, Texas A&M’s defensive scheme limited Stewart’s production as he had just 4.5 career sacks in his time at College Station. Still, this is not indicative of his skill as a pass rusher, as he was often asked to seal the edge and play the run first in an Aggies defense that often operated with three down linemen and lots of creative blitzing.

When asked to pin his ears back and go get the quarterback, Stewart is a dominant player on the edge. This is the role he will fulfill in the NFL. If he can add an effective counter move, he will become one of the league's most feared pass rushers in short order.