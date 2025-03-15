Raiders prospect profile: Texas S Andrew Mukuba

With free agency well under way in the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders have been content to stand pat and not overpay for players who they believe they can replace. One of those players is former starting safety Tre’von Moehrig.

A second round pick in 2021, Moehrig quickly blossomed into one of the best young safeties in the NFL and did so while fulfilling a variety of roles with the Raiders. Initially a center fielding free safety, he found a role with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as a box safety.

Now a member of the Carolina Panthers, the Raiders signed Jeremy Chinn to replace him. A similar player stylistically to Moehrig, the Las Vegas defense won’t miss much of a beat. However, the safety room as a whole is not yet complete.

While Chinn will most often play near the line of scrimmage, the Raiders will need a safety who can play over the top as well and help eliminate big plays. Fortunately, the upcoming draft class is full of players who fit the bill as ballhawks with range to play in the middle of the field. Still, no one is better at it than Texas’s Andrew Mukuba.