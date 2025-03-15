Raiders prospect profile: Texas S Andrew Mukuba

Kentucky v Texas | Tim Warner/GettyImages

Andrew Mukuba’s skill set

Andrew Mukuba, a three-year contributor at Clemson, transferred to Texas for his senior season and made an immediate impact on a Longhorns defense that was loaded with talented draft prospects.

Taking over as the team's starting safety, Mukuba often showed incredible range on the back end and finished with five interceptions, including one that changed the game against Arizona State in the playoffs. That range and athletic ability is a skill that can’t be taught and, when coupled with his instincts, makes him one of the draft's most exciting safety prospects.

Not just a ball hawk on the back end, Mukuba is more than willing to get involved in the run game and played his fair share in the box while not looking entirely out of place.

The Longhorns asked a lot of Mukuba last season as a chess piece-style player who was also often the last line of defense for a team with National Championship aspirations.

In the NFL, Mukuba projects as a set it and forget-it-style free safety who will play the middle of the field in cover three and one and do so at a high level while making a living taking the ball away from opposing offenses.