Raiders prospect profile: Texas S Andrew Mukuba

Kentucky v Texas | Tim Warner/GettyImages

How Andrew Mukuba Fits The Raiders

While the Raiders were able to replace the loss of Tre’von Moehrig’s role in the defense with the addition of Jeremy Chinn, they are still in need of a true free safety that can shut down the middle of the field while possessing the range to impact the game sideline to sideline as well.

Perhaps no coach knows the value of a player like that more than Pete Carroll, who won a Super Bowl on the back of an elite defense that was all made possible by free safety Earl Thomas. His presence in the middle of the field allowed the Seahawks to play their vaunted cover three defense at an unprecedented level.

Of course, Mukuba has a long way to go if he is going to reach the status of Earl Thomas, lthough both players are former Longhorns, he would play a similar role right away in Las Vegas.

Furthermore, the Raiders have searched for a player to do exactly what Mukuba does best for a long time and that's to take the ball away. A unit that’s constantly near the bottom in forced turnovers, Mukuba would give them a feared presence on the back end right away.