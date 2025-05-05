The Las Vegas Raiders put together one of the franchise's most memorable classes in the 2025 NFL Draft. New general manager John Spytek was able to utilize 11 draft picks in his first go around with the team, and the consensus around the league is that the Raiders had a strong showing.

Spytek seemingly blended star power and surefire Week 1 starters with depth players and prospects who have incredible upside. The class provides immediate upgrades in the starting lineup, reliable depth, and exciting developmental pieces.

Running back Ashton Jeanty has been the headliner, but several other players project to be fixtures in the Silver and Black for years to come. This group of players could be a turning point for the organization, one that they have needed for decades now.

Raiders provide update on rookie uniform numbers after 2025 NFL Draft

Jeanty made headlines this week when it was revealed that he pried his desired jersey number away from All-Pro kicker Daniel Carlson, so he'll be sporting No. 2 for the Raiders. The team also announced the rest of the uniform numbers for the rookie class.

Player Jersey Number Ashton Jeanty 2 Cam Miller 5 Dont'e Thornton 10 Jack Bech 18 Tommy Mellott 19 Darien Porter 26 Cody Lindenberg 54 Charles Grant 60 Caleb Rogers 76 JJ Pegues 92 Tonka Hemingway 97

While none of these number assignments cause a stir like Aidan O'Connell being given Derek Carr's No. 4 after his departure, there are some interesting choices. Bech has taken over Jack Jones' number from last season and Miller will be utilizing the number that Divine Deablo left behind.

Las Vegas also added a few free agents in the wake of the draft, and Carlson needed to find a new number after giving his to Jeanty. The team also announced these numbers earlier this week.

Player Jersey Number Daniel Carlson 8 Collin Johnson 17 Laki Tasi 79 Qadir Ismail 84

Carlson and Johnson both chose interesting numbers, as No. 8 was worn previously by Josh Jacobs and Ameer Abdullah. No. 17 is also infamous for being Davante Adams' jersey number.

A good portion of these will likely change before the season begins, as the roster will be trimmed from 90 to 53 by Week 1. That means that players will shuffle around and scoop up the open uniform numbers, so this is all subject to change. But the Raiders receiving their jersey numbers means that the team is practicing all together, and the fan base is one step closer to watching NFL football.