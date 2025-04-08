Raiders pull off dream scenario for star prospect in surprising new NFL mock draft

I don't want to paint with a broad brush, but I feel pretty comfortably saying that most Raiders fans would be happy with Ashton Jeanty. Stoked, even. Jeanty – who's long been considered the Raiders' most likely 1st round target in this month's draft – is the kind of prospect who'd thrive on any team, though he'd fit particularly well in a run-first offense like Pete Carroll's.

And especially with how the first five picks seem likely to shake out in a few weeks, it's easy to see a world where Jeanty's right there at six and the Raiders make the smart, easy decision. And that's all well and good for the moment, but what about all this dead time until then?! It's my dopamine, and I need it now. Fortunately, NFL.com is on the case, whipping up some of the craziest, probably-unlikely-but-very-clickable mock drafts we've seen yet.

Case in point: Travis Hunter, Raiders CB/WR. I'm not joking. It's very real (except for the fact that, you know, it's not) and it's wonderful.

Raiders trade up for Travis Hunter (!) in latest mock draft from NFL.com

"I’ve never made a mock trade before this one, but we’ve never seen a player like Hunter, who registers as the draft's top prospect at both receiver and cornerback. It just so happens that those two positions are two of the Raiders’ biggest needs, so they aggressively move up to secure a two-for-one with this pick."

Trading up for Hunter would be undoubtedly the biggest move of the first round, right? Outside of someone taking a swing on, like, Jaxson Dart or something, it's hard to think of something more dramatic than that. It certainly makes sense from a roster-needs standpoint, so I see why he'd call his shot here. (Clickable and realistic?! What's his secret?)

I have no idea how Hunter's career will play out – and I'd be skeptical of anyone who says they do – but I do know that having him on the Raiders would be fun. Carroll would have plans for him, I'm so sure of it. It'll be sad to watch Jeanty spend the first five years of his career in a Browns jersey, but sometimes sacrifices need to be made. We'll see you in 2031, Jeanty.