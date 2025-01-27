Raiders pull off historic NFL Draft Day trade in latest CBS Sports mock draft

It's going to be so funny when the Raiders take, like, a guard with their first round pick.

Basically ever since Tom Brady got cleared to run the Raiders, they've been *the* go-to spot for crazy mock draft predictions. I guess that comes with the territory when you're Las Vegas' football team, but it also never hurts the ol' webpage visibility when every Raiders mock draft features the terms 'Sanders' and 'Tom Brady.'

CBS is, of course, well aware of this. But that's definitely not why their latest mock draft talks all about Brady, Sanders, and trading up for the first overall pick. That's just probably what's going to happen! It's simply pure football knowledge that's driving this very-realistic guess. Here's their foolproof explanation:

CBS Sports has the Raiders taking a big ol' swing in the NFL Draft for Shedeur Sanders

"We cannot rule out the possibility of the Raiders -- and new minority owner Tom Brady -- making an aggressive push to draft Shedeur Sanders. There's a chance Sanders' connection with Brady will make it too dicey for Las Vegas to simply hope and wait for him to fall to No. 6 overall."

Thank you, CBS, for reminding us all that Tom Brady was a new minority owner of the Raiders. People forget that! I'm glad that they cannot rule out that possibility, because I saw a lot of people doing that and thought that surely CBS couldn't. In their defense, after the year that Raiders fans just had to endure, they deserve a draft day that features trading up for the first overall pick that they then use on a quarterback. Everyone deserves that experience at least once in their football-watching life.

So mark it down: this is definitely happening, but only for football reasons. It's a prediction based in a ton of film watching and roster evaluation. It's not CBS' fault that Tom Brady has great SEO.