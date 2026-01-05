Raiders punched their ticket to Fernando Mendoza show by locking up No. 1 pick

There was something in the air that night

The stars were bright, Fernando

They were shining there for you and me

For liberty, Fernando

Though I never thought that we could lose

There's no regret

If I had to do the same again

I would, my friend, Fernando

If I had to do the same again

I would, my friend, Fernando

Blast that song, Raider Nation. Play it on repeat. With the New York Giants' Week 18 win against the Dallas Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders have clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and the rights to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, if they should so choose.

The Raiders have won so many meaningless games in recent years and screwed themselves out of finding a top-flight college signal-caller in the draft. They've been relegated to patching things together with discarded veterans at the most important position in sports. But no more.

Las Vegas controls the draft in April, and although trading back for a haul of picks would be intriguing, the Raiders may never be at the top of the board again. The opportunity to take a potential franchise quarterback has presented itself, and the organization cannot turn a blind eye to it.

Oregon's Dante Moore wouldn't be a bad selection either, but something about Mendoza just screams "Raider." He has the requisite size and dual-threat ability to be a successful quarterback in today's NFL, and enough cannot be said about his intelligence and leadership.

Mendoza has galvanized both the Hoosiers' fan base and Raider Nation this year. His ability to turn things around at Indiana, which has had a dismal go at things for quite some time, could be a good harbinger for Las Vegas, as the city and franchise are starved for success.

If the Raiders can beef up the offensive line this offseason, preferably using their $110 million in salary cap space, and counting, John Spytek should have no quarrels about throwing a rookie quarterback under center.

Young and talented offensive weapons like Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty should be Mendoza's best friends on Day 1, and the rookie quarterback should be able to help other pass-catchers like Michael Mayer, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. reach their potential.

Pairing Mendoza with a bright offensive coach, preferably one with a background in helping develop young quarterbacks, would be ideal. While having a quarterback is the most important thing, him having synergy with his play-caller is what would take him and the offense to the next level.

Between a coaching change, plenty of money to spend in free agency, and the No. 1 pick in April's draft, it will be an eventful offseason in Las Vegas. But for now, let's just celebrate that the Raiders are on the clock.