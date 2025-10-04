Raiders quietly hold one advantage that could flip matchup vs. Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders need to get back in the win column in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, or else the fan base and team may need to start looking toward the future. After all, this would drop them to 1-4 and put them in a position where they are likely to be 2-5, at best, heading into their bye week.

Unfortunately, the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts are on the schedule this Sunday, and the Raiders are being devastated by injuries. Kolton Miller was just placed on the Injured Reserve, Maxx Crosby and Eric Stokes are banged up, and both Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are questionable to play.

Even though head coach Pete Carroll's comments about Bowers and Mayer were a bit confusing, there seems to be optimism that at least Bowers will play against Indianapolis. If he does, he presents a massive mismatch for the Colts' defense that could flip the matchup on its head.

Brock Bowers must exploit Colts' linebackers for Raiders to pull off upset

Bowers, although hindered by injury quite a bit this season, is still one of the most lethal pass-catchers in the league. He's already caught 19 passes for 225 yards this season despite missing part of Week 1 and is one of the league's best separators despite not being at 100%.

Oftentimes, safeties are too small or not physical enough to guard him, and linebackers are too slow or not savvy enough to keep up. Despite Indianapolis having a stout overall defense, this is the case for them as well, so Bowers should have a field day despite being hampered by a knee injury.

Indianapolis' best coverage linebacker, Chad Muma, has only played in two games this season and played 12 total snaps on defense. Their best slot cornerback, Kenny Moore II, is also out due to an injury, which should open up the middle of the field.

Their safeties, Camryn Bynum and Rodney Thomas II, are both good in coverage, but neither is able to roll into the slot like Jeremy Chinn can for the Raiders. So, that leaves Bowers to face blitz-heavy safety Nick Cross and a slew of poor coverage linebackers.

RELATED: Raiders may already need to have unavoidable Geno Smith conversation

Zaire Franklin is the star of the group, but he has a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of just 42.6 this season, and he's also been flagged for a penalty. Joe Bachie and Austin Ajiake are struggling as well, with 47.1 and 37.3 scores, respectively.

Cameron McGrone has been the worst of the group, playing just 27 snaps but giving up three completions for 30 yards and a touchdown, earning a PFF mark of 27.5, the worst on the team. That leaves Cross as the best option.

Cross has a 53.9 PFF score this season in coverage, as he's given up seven completions on 12 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown. These are not exactly world beaters who will be covering the NFL's premier tight end.

If Chip Kelly and Geno Smith can recognize these mismatches, then they can play through Bowers and move the ball downfield, giving the Raiders a chance to win. If they can't, then it may be another long day at the office for the Silver and Black.

More Raiders news and analysis