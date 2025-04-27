Raiders quietly make 12 roster moves after 2025 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders just put together an exceptional draft class under first-time general manager John Spytek. After trading back twice in the second round, the team ended up with 11 total selections during the three day event.

With those picks, the Raiders addressed several major needs in the early rounds. They also added a combination of instant starters and project players in the middle and late rounds who have big-time upside.

Spytek was not done adding talent to the roster, however, as Las Vegas instantly delved into the undrafted free agent market to snag players who did not hear their names called. In this free-for-all period, the Raiders were looking to add more linebacker, cornerback and edge rusher help, as well as depth across the entire roster.

Raiders add 12 undrafted free agents to the roster

Through various reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, NFL Insider Aaron Wilson and Tristen Kuhn, it has been confirmed that the Raiders signed the following players as undrafted free agents.

QB Hajj-Malik Williams (UNLV)

TE Carter Runyon (Towson)

FB Pat Conroy (Old Dominion)

OL Jarrod Hufford (Iowa State)

OT Parker Clements (Virginia Tech)

LB Matt Jones (Baylor)

DL Trevon Ma'ae (Baylor)

EDGE Jah Joyner (Minnesota)

CB Mello Dotson (Kanas)

CB John Humphrey (USC)

DB Hudson Clark (Arkansas)

DB Jamie "Greedy" Vance Jr.

As expected, the Raiders added several defensive backs into the mix, as well as another piece or two at linebacker and on the defensive line.

Kansas' Mello Dotson feels like the frontrunner to make the roster from this group, as many were shocked that he went undrafted. At 6-foot-1 with 31 and 1/2-inch long arms, Dotson is a bit of a tweener for head coach Pete Carroll's liking, but he had plenty of success in the Big 12 lining up out wide.

Minnesota's Jah Joyner has a solid chance of making the roster, as the team needs a fourth edge rusher next to Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce and Tyree Wilson. Joyner also received a $150,000 guarantee from the Raiders, according to Wilson, which feels like an indicator of how they feel about him.

Baylor's Matt Jones could also make the team if he puts together a strong offseason. Las Vegas lost both of its starting linebackers from last year and did very little in free agency or the draft to address the position, so he has a chance to separate himself.

UNLV's Hajj-Malik Williams is a local kid with a good story, so fans should enjoy watching him during camp and the preseason. Old Dominion's Pat Conroy could make the roster if Carroll keeps a fullback, as he'll have no other competition in that realm.

According to Wilson, the team also extended rookie minicamp invites to the following players:

DT Kevin Pointer (Wake Forest)

S Camby Goff (Air Force)

Las Vegas should have an exciting training camp and preseason process, not just because there is so much new blood in the building, but because everyone will be there to do one thing: Compete.