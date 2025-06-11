Raiders' Raheem Mostert reflects on long journey to Chip Kelly reunion

The Las Vegas Raiders had the worst rushing attack in the entire league last year, averaging just 79.8 yards per game on the ground. Part of this was the fault of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, but both Zamir White and Alexander Mattison failed to improve the situation either.

To remedy this, the Raiders used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on generational running back prospect Ashton Jeanty. While the team will certainly expect plenty from their star rookie, they also hedged their bets by adding veteran Raheem Mostert this offseason.

Mostert had a bit of an injury-riddled campaign in 2024, but he was a Pro Bowler in 2023 and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 18. While he may have been looking for a bigger role this season, his relationship with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly drew him to Las Vegas.

Raheem Mostert and Chip Kelly were destined for a reunion in Las Vegas

Kelly and Mostert have interfaced twice thus far in their NFL careers, and now, years later, they are reunited with the Silver and Black. Mostert spoke on this unique connection on Monday and reflected on his journey to the Raiders' organization.

"Obviously, I've spent a lot of time away from him, but we've always stayed in contact, even when he was at UCLA," Mostert said. "Over time, we just had that bond, that relationship, and he understands the type of player that I am. ... He witnessed that in Philly, even when we were both in San Francisco. So, we have a great relationship, and he challenges me every day."

Although Mostert never officially played in a game for the Eagles, he was a member of the team's offseason roster before the 2015 NFL season when Kelly was the head coach in Philadelphia. The following season, when Kelly took the 49ers' job, Mostert made the move to San Francisco mid-season, but only played in one game in 2016.

While these two have been together at two stops in their NFL careers, Mostert has only played one game under Kelly. Now, he'll have a chance to finally see this relationship pay off as Mostert is expected to be the No. 2 running back on the depth chart behind Jeanty.

Sincere McCormick and Zamir White will be battling for the spot behind Mostert, and both Dylan Laube and Chris Collier will be fighting for a roster spot as the fourth running back.

Raider Nation can only hope that the relationship between Mostert and Kelly is as strong as it appears to be, because the team will need a contingency plan if Jeanty hits any roadblocks during his rookie campaign.