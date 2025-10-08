Raiders reach embarrassing new low in Week 6 NFL power rankings

Nobody could argue that things are going well right now for the Las Vegas Raiders. Almost everything that the fan base thought that they knew to be true about this football team has been proven false through the first five weeks of the 2025 NFL season.

The offensive line is struggling, the quarterback situation is still a mess with Geno Smith under center, veteran head coach Pete Carroll is seemingly losing control over the locker room, and the defense has more holes and inconsistency than most predicted.

This has led to a 1-4 record, but fans know that the team was just a few plays away from losing Week 1's sloppy, bad-weather game against the New England Patriots. Conversely, they were one play away from winning in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, but that has been their only close loss of the year.

Raiders plummet to No. 32 in latest NFL power rankings

Las Vegas is riding a four-game losing streak into Week 6's matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Despite having a victory under their belt and the New York Jets being winless, The Ringer still ranked the Raiders dead last in their latest power rankings.

"The Lions are roaring! The Raiders on the other hand ..."

The Lions are roaring! The Raiders on the other hand ... 💀



Week 6 Power Rankings have arrived! pic.twitter.com/KmdhjV8yZJ — The Ringer (@ringer) October 7, 2025

While this certainly feels harsh, it may very well be the truth. After all, power rankings are about where a team is currently at, and the recent downward trend for the Silver and Black would indicate that they may have a bleaker outlook than any other team in the NFL.

RELATED: Raiders are only delaying the inevitable by not benching Geno Smith

A winnable home matchup against the 1-4 Titans could not come at a more opportune time, as the Raiders are in desperate need of a pick-me-up game. Beating Tennessee will still be no easy task, as they rallied to defeat the Arizona Cardinals last week and will come to Las Vegas with confidence.

After the Titans game, the Raiders have a rough stretch ahead. They'll head to Kansas City in Week 7 to take on the Chiefs before the bye week, then they'll host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, it's back on the road for a Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver against the Broncos.

The Dallas Cowboys are no slouch in Week 11 either, so their first true break won't come until Week 12 when they host the Cleveland Browns. Somehow, this is already a must-win game for Las Vegas in Week 6, and if they come out on top, they should climb a bit in the power rankings.

However, losing this game would be disastrous and the wheels would completely come off the wagon for the Raiders. Not only that, but it would justify this recent ranking and firmly solidify them as the NFL's worst team.