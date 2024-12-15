Raiders receive devastating injury news on $94 million star
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders are playing in their first true primetime game of the year in a Week 15 bout against the Atlanta Falcons.
While the playoffs are out of reach at this point for the Silver and Black, Antonio Pierce and his staff have been adamant that they are still trying their best to win each and every game.
Much has been made this week about who will start at quarterback for Las Vegas - Aidan O'Connell or Desmond Ridder - but the team released their injury report on Saturday and it included one notable surprise.
Initially, star edge rusher Maxx Crosby was ruled OUT with an ankle injury for Monday Night's contest, but the news took a turn for the worse later on Saturday as Adam Schefter reported that the All-Pro may have to undergo season-ending ankle surgery.
It is unclear when or how Crosby sustained this injury, as he has played every snap in each of the team's last seven games, including Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Known for being a stalwart on the Raiders' defense, Crosby will have to watch from the sidelines on Monday Night as the team takes on a struggling Kirk Cousins and the Falcons offense, and potentially for the rest of the season.
Just when the team started to get good news on the injury front, another one bites the dust.
Look for K'Lavon Chaisson and Tyree Wilson to make an impact in his place, with Janarius Robinson potentially being active for the first time in weeks.
This season continues to be an uphill battle for the Silver and Black.