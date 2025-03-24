Raiders receive grade for Geno Smith trade

It's very difficult to find a starting quarterback in the NFL and landing one for a third-round pick is nearly impossible. However, that's what the Las Vegas Raiders did this offseason.

Geno Smith may not be Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes but he might be the most underrated quarterback in the NFL. After failing to come to a contract agreement with the Seattle Seahawks, Smith got traded to the Raiders for just a third-round pick.

It wasn't even the Raiders' highest third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Las Vegas still needs to figure out what they're going to do with Smith's contract but even if it's just a one-year rental, the Raiders didn't give up too much.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com went through and graded every trade from this offseason and gave the Raiders a B+ for landing Smith while giving Seattle a C+.

"After the Raiders struck out on ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Matthew Stafford﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿, pivoting to a reunion between Pete Carroll and Smith made sense," Patra wrote. "The franchise couldn't head into the draft again without a surefire starter. The price isn't exorbitant for a starting quarterback. Seattle's inability to reach agreement with Smith on a contract extension led to his trade, and a new deal with Vegas has yet to come to fruition. That could further color how this transaction looks in the coming months.

"The addition doesn't change the reality that there is still no long-term plan under center, but it will serve as insurance if all the top signal-callers are once more off the board when the Raiders select."

At 34, Smith isn't a long-term option but he could at least give the Raiders three strong years. Considering what they've had in recent years, that would be a significant upgrade. He allows Las Vegas to be patient in addressing their need for a long-term quarterback.